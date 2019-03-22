|
Betty L. Prairie, nee Zetterberg, age 93, of Sauk Village, IL, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Prairie. Loving mother of Mark Prairie, Keith Prairie, Martha (James) Fair, late David (Roberta Lynn) Prairie, Christine (John) Lynch, Renee (late Mark) Hayes and Margaret (Carl) Couwenhoven. Dear grandmother of 5; great-grandmother of 7. Betty served as treasurer for the Nancy McConathy Public Library in Sauk Village, IL. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.Memorial visitation Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3:30 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel – 3045 Chicago Rd, Steger, IL, 60475. For more information, please call 708-755-6100.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 22, 2019