Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Community Church
13400 S. Bell Road
Lemont, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Christ Community Church
13400 S. Bell Road
Lemont, IL
View Map
Betty R. Vander Meer, nee Pankey, age 91, beloved wife for 66 years to the late Howard Vander Meer (2015). Loving mother of Douglas (Judy), Wayne (Colette) and Kimberly (David) Pagel. Preceded in death by her son-in-law Thomas Tysse. Cherished grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great grandmother of two. Visitation at Christ Community Church, 13400 S. Bell Road, Lemont, IL 60439 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon. Please omit flowers. Memorials to the church are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 10, 2020
