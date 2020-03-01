Home

Beverly D. Howell

Beverly D. Howell Obituary
Beverly D. Howell nee Hassberg. Age 78. Crete resident formerly of Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School. Retired Certified Nurse's Assistant from The. Village Woods and Beecher Manor Nursing Home. Wife of the late Jack Howell. Mother of Mark, Ricky Howell and the late Nicole Howell-Hall. Grandmother of Eric Howell and Harley Hall. Sister of the late DeWayne Hassberg and Joann (late Guenther) (late Wayne Borders) Frank. Aunt and friend of many. Memorial visitation at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday March 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm until time of memorial services 7:30 pm. Private burial Skyline Memorial Park, Monee. Info 708-481-9230.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 1, 2020
