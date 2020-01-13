|
nee Kemp, left this world peacefully on January 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving children Luke Jr. (Lisa), Katherine (Anton), and James (Julie) and her amazing grandchildren Will, Luke, Lauren, Abigail, Sincere, Maxwell and Matthew. Preceded in death by her husband Luke Helm Sr., Beverly was a 47 yr. resident of Park Forest, Library board member, High School Teacher, active member of St. Irenaeus Church, wife, mother, grandmother and world traveler.
Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL. Family and Friends will gather Friday at St. Irenaeus Church for funeral mass 10 a.m. 78 Cherry St. Park Forest, IL. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL.
For information or to express your condolences visit our online guest book, www.lain-sullivan.com or call 708-747-3700.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020