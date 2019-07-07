Home

Services
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Palos Hills
11015 Eastwood Dr
Palos Hills, IL
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Palos Hills
11015 Eastwood Dr.
Palos Hills, IL
Beverly N. Norton


1939 - 2019
Beverly N. Norton Obituary
Beverly N. Norton nee Taylor, age 80

Beloved wife of the late Will Norton. Devoted mother of Ronald (Kimberly) Davis. Step Mother

of Bruce, Stanley, Janie, Ramona, and the late Valerie. Cherished grandma of Matt, Kevin, Frances, and Jennifer. Loving grandma and great grandma of many others.

Visitation Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 at Schmaedeke Funeral Home,10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL, 60482 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 Lie-in-state from 9:00am until the time of service at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church of Palos Hills, 11015 Eastwood Dr. Palos Hills, IL.

60465. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 7, 2019
