Beverly N. Norton nee Taylor, age 80
Beloved wife of the late Will Norton. Devoted mother of Ronald (Kimberly) Davis. Step Mother
of Bruce, Stanley, Janie, Ramona, and the late Valerie. Cherished grandma of Matt, Kevin, Frances, and Jennifer. Loving grandma and great grandma of many others.
Visitation Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 at Schmaedeke Funeral Home,10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL, 60482 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 Lie-in-state from 9:00am until the time of service at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church of Palos Hills, 11015 Eastwood Dr. Palos Hills, IL.
60465. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 7, 2019