Beverly Rae Lorenz (nee Harding)



82, of Tinley Park, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation in Joliet. Beverly was born in Chicago to the late Charles and Helen (nee Akers) Harding. Beloved wife of the late Fred Lorenz; loving mother of John Michael (Debbie) O'Shaugnessy, Timothy (Pat) O'Shaugnessy, Nancy (Michael) Nicholas, Carolyn (Bob) Klimp, and Laura Fusco; step-mother of three; cherished grandmother of Courtney, John, Ryan, Megan, and Becca O'Shaugnessy, Mark, Jil, and Andrew Nicholas, Dan, Rob, and Jeff Klimp, Bill Finn, Michael and Hannah Fusco; proud great grandmother of numerous great grandchildren; dear sister of the late Diane Morris, Joyce (late Paul Goldman) Harding, and Charles (late Joanne) Harding; loved aunt of Julie, Jeff, Jordana, Whitney, Chuck, Bobby, and Michael. Beverly was hairdresser in Alsip, IL for 25 years. Private family services were held. A Celebration of Beverly's life will be held at a later date.





