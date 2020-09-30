Beverly W. Mieszanek, 86 years old of Lake Villa, IL passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. She was born March 1, 1934 in Muncie, IN.
Survivors include, her children, Ricky Mieszanek, Patricia (Keith) Larsen, Michael (Ela) Mieszanek, and Tony (Roberta) Mieszanek; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Mieszanek; son, Frank Mieszanek; and daughter, Rose Malecki.
Services for Beverly will be private. Interment will take place in Millburn Cemetery, Old Mill Creek, IL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 8430 W Bryn Mawr Ave #800, Chicago, IL 60631.
