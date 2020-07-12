1/1
Beverly Welsch
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bev Welsch was born in Falls City Nebraska on August 7th, 1929. She and her family moved 13 times in 17 years finally landing in Joliet Illinois in 1946. Bev met and married Robert (RT) Welsch in 1951 and had 2 children, Ted and Steve. Bev loved raising her children (which is hard to believe given what she had to work with) and enjoyed every minute of it opening her home up to all the neighborhood kids. Along the way she cofounded the "Cherry Hilltoppers" a neighborhood baseball and basketball team (some might say the first travel team in the area although rarely victorious) in 1964. She also organized the first Independence Day Cherry Hill parade that later became a pretty big deal about the same time. In 1969 Bev began working at Providence High School as a volunteer in the cafeteria, which started a career that lasted 45 years. During that time Bev held many positions at the school most of which were volunteer and did not sound that important. Her real job, however, was to help, guide, teach and love the students, teachers, and staff at the school. Bev met these job responsibilities well. Somehow, Bev got inducted to the Providence Sports Hall of Fame without ever playing or coaching a sport. She also received the Cor Unum award from the school which is given to those who exemplify "One Heart in Ministry, in Mission and in Family". To many former students, she is known as that "Grandma Lady" famous for her daily prayers and wisdom. Bev was preceded in death by her mother and father, Marge and Pete Rentschler, her brothers Dick and Steve Rentschler and a sweet granddaughter Kathleen Claire. She is survived by her sons Ted (Karen) and Steve (Sheila) and seven special grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Neubauer, Maggie (Nate) Akers, Taylor (Matt) Valin, Annie (Chris) Nicolau, Paul, Joe (fiancé Meghan Pulte) and Abbie, 5 great grandchildren, Claire, Ronan, CJ, Joelle and Tommy as well as a niece and 2 nephews. The family would like to thank three wonderful caregivers Nida, Laida and Joy. Due to the coronavirus the family will have a private funeral. A memorial Mass and celebration in her honor will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Providence Catholic High School or the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated. Funeral Arrangements handled by Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 11, 2020
Ted and Steve, We are so sorry for your loss. Playing at "Welch's" field is one of our favorite childhood memories. We spent endless hours playing baseball, softball, and football with all the other Cherry Hill kids. Looking back as an adult now, We're struck by Bev's incredible generosity (and patience) with us. Thank you Bev! Much peace to your family now.
Ellen Hallin
Friend
July 11, 2020
What a very special lady, who obviously did a great job raising two wonderful sons. May she rest peacefully in the warm embrace of our Lord.
John & Katie Nicolau
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved