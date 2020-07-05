1/
Billy J. Saunders
Billy J. Saunders age 81 longtime resident of Crete, Illinois passed away on June 28, 2020. Beloved husband of 40 years to Grace (nee Mancino); loving father to David Saunders, Susanna (Tony) Loe and Toni Marie (Mark) Woolweever. Dear grandfather to 6; great grandfather to 4. Fond brother to the late Beverly James. Preceded in death by his parents William and Roberta (nee James) Saunders. Billy graduated from Herrin High School, then worked for Orkin before starting his own business. Billy was the owner and operator of Dependable Pest Control in Crete for over 40 years and in his spare time he loved to fish as often as he can.

Due to the current circumstance and restrictions caused by Covid-19 we ask that you please follow the states guidelines where masks/ face coverings and distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.

Visitation Monday, July 6th , 2020 from 3PM until 7PM at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Funeral service on Tuesday, July 7th at 11AM at the funeral home. Internment: Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600.



Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 5, 2020.
