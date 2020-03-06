Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225

Bobby L. Petralia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby L. Petralia Obituary
Age 85, a resident of Lake Village, IN. formerly of Frankfort, IL. passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Loving father of Kathi (Chuck) Livingston, Debbie (Larry) Olson, and Glenn (Katie) Petralia and loving step-father of Cathy (Joe) and Sheryl (Chuck) Cronin, Louise (Tom) Tabisz, cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bobby was a Korean War Navy Veteran, member of the Tom Hartung American Legion Post 1977 and VFW Post 1493. He was preceded in death in by his parents Nick and Ann Petralia (Frederick), first wife Sandie Petralia (Kozin) and second wife Dolores "Dee Dee" Petralia (Surma). Visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2-7 PM. The family will meet at Kurtz Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM and process to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL for an 11:30 AM committal service with full military honors. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in the Daily Southtown from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -