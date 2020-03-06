|
Age 85, a resident of Lake Village, IN. formerly of Frankfort, IL. passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Loving father of Kathi (Chuck) Livingston, Debbie (Larry) Olson, and Glenn (Katie) Petralia and loving step-father of Cathy (Joe) and Sheryl (Chuck) Cronin, Louise (Tom) Tabisz, cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bobby was a Korean War Navy Veteran, member of the Tom Hartung American Legion Post 1977 and VFW Post 1493. He was preceded in death in by his parents Nick and Ann Petralia (Frederick), first wife Sandie Petralia (Kozin) and second wife Dolores "Dee Dee" Petralia (Surma). Visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2-7 PM. The family will meet at Kurtz Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM and process to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL for an 11:30 AM committal service with full military honors. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in the Daily Southtown from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020