Bobby Lee Baker Sr., age 90, of Beecher, Illinois, formerly of Sauk Village, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Peggy Baker nee Johnston. Loving father of Bobby "Butch" (Nancy) Baker, Steven (late Priscilla) Baker, Deanna (Chris) Baker, and Kathryn (Robert) Klinger. Cherished grandfather of eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Bobby was preceded in death by his siblings; Eula Beckman, Tommy, Neal, and Donny. Bobby was born in Peach Orchard, Arkansas and spent his youth in Lost Cane, Arkansas. He retired from Roadway after 20 years of service. Bobby was a proud United States Army Veteran who served during the Korean War. He was a member of the Sauk Village VFW, American Legion, Beecher AmVets, and a Mason and Shriner. Bobby was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Smits – Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 a.m. at Steger Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL. Memorials to the appreciated. For more info, please call 708 755-6100 or visit www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 19, 2020