Bonnie J. Marchio (nee Wiley) age 88. Devoted mother of Daniel (Karen). Loving grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Daniel and Chelsea. Dear sister of Edward (Helene) Wiley and the late Catherine (the late Art) Gnech. Visitation Thursday 3-8 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Friday 930 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 1030 AM Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
(708) 974 4410
Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 12, 2020.