|
|
Bonnie M. Damiani nee Jacobucci. Age 76. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Wife for 56 years of Robert Damiani. Mother of Joseph Damiani and Kerrie (Adam) Weber. Grandmother of Renee Damiani, Grace and Liam Weber. Daugter of the late Jenny nee Tinsley and Peter "BeeBe" Jacobucci. Sister of Richard Jacobucci and Renee (Don) Burnes. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Wednesday January 29, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services Thursday TBD. Burial Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 26, 2020