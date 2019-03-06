Resources More Obituaries for Bradley Bacon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bradley B. Bacon

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers Bradley B. Bacon, it is so hard to believe you were called home suddenly one year ago, on March 6, 2018. We don't go more than a week without someone reaching out regarding how you touched their lives with a random act of kindness, a fun story about you, or being surprised at your sudden passing. Brad grew up in Oak Lawn, IL and graduated from Chicago Christian High School in Palos Heights, 1972. He was humble about his education, and eventually earned his doctoral degree in Theology from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Deerfield. He was a Pastor for years before transitioning his skillset to business.Bradley was a dear friend to many on the South Side, which was his sales area while working with Hard Rock Concrete Cutters. He was an active member and had several friends in the Plumbers Contractors Association, Electrical Contractors Association, HACIA, and Will County Grundy County Contractors Association. Just before his death, he became the President of the South Side Plumbers Social Club, the first time in the club's 72- year history that a non-plumber achieved this status. Brad spent most of his time in Palos Heights, but also maintained a residence near his office in Wheeling. He was a talented golfer, and often played Cog Hill and Oak Hills with his favorite redhead. He was a big fan of Chicago Restaurant Week, and made a sport of researching and exploring the finest restaurants in Chicago year round. Brad was an avid reader, and enjoyed local garage-sales, dancing, theatre, and live music. Most friends remember Brad for his positivity, warmth and kindness towards others. His beautiful smile and sincere interest in people were common themes at his wake. Many remarked that Brad often asked a lot of questions because he genuinely cared, and remembered information if he saw you six months later, carrying on the conversation and asking about topics you discussed as if it were yesterday. Brad was a bright light and we continue to honor his memory by being kind to others when we don't particularly feel like it, and giving genuine compliments when they are warranted. He was a true gentleman. Published in the Daily Southtown from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries