Brenda Ashburn, age 73,beloved wife of the late Roy L. Ashburn; loving mother of Bob (Shannon), Jim (Dawn), Mike (Jennifer) and Danny (Christie) Ashburn; cherished grandmother of Jason (Chrissy), Casey (Chelsea), Christopher (Alexandria), Brittany (Alex), Megan, Michael, Katie , Aiden, Addison, and Connor, devoted great-grandmother of Ava; dearest sister of Larry (Faye), Phyllis (Greg), Wesley (Rose), and the late Connie (Bob), fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3 to 9 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 6049. Lying in State Friday 10:00 A.M. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church of Bridgeview. 7259 W. 74th St. Bridgeview, IL 60455. Interment Private. Funeral info (708) 636-2320
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 4, 2019