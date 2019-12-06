|
|
(Dyer)
Age 79 of Peotone formerly of Frankfort and New Lenox, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Loving wife of the late George Adkins; beloved mother of David (Cheryl) Adkins, Becki (Kris) Skoniecki and Pam Hammons; dearest sister of Opal (Jonah) Adkins, late Betty Gantz, late Jean Young, and late Donald Dyer; cherished grandmother of Michelle Galbreath, Shannon Mills, Shaunda Grubb, Ashley Anderson, Raechel Skoniecki, Amber Adkins, Megan Skoniecki, Adam Adkins; special roommate Ali Wojak; proud great grandmother of late Jacob, Scotty, Benjiman, Jaxson, Jacob and Kennedi; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Brenda was an office manager and dispatcher for A.D. Connor and Gas City in Frankfort. Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral service, Monday December 9, 2019 at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment St. John's Cemetery, Mokena. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Peotone Fire Protection District, 7550 W. Joliet Rd, Peotone IL 60468 would be appreciated
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 6, 2019