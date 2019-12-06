Home

Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
Brenda L. Adkins Obituary
(Dyer)

Age 79 of Peotone formerly of Frankfort and New Lenox, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Loving wife of the late George Adkins; beloved mother of David (Cheryl) Adkins, Becki (Kris) Skoniecki and Pam Hammons; dearest sister of Opal (Jonah) Adkins, late Betty Gantz, late Jean Young, and late Donald Dyer; cherished grandmother of Michelle Galbreath, Shannon Mills, Shaunda Grubb, Ashley Anderson, Raechel Skoniecki, Amber Adkins, Megan Skoniecki, Adam Adkins; special roommate Ali Wojak; proud great grandmother of late Jacob, Scotty, Benjiman, Jaxson, Jacob and Kennedi; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Brenda was an office manager and dispatcher for A.D. Connor and Gas City in Frankfort. Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral service, Monday December 9, 2019 at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment St. John's Cemetery, Mokena. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Peotone Fire Protection District, 7550 W. Joliet Rd, Peotone IL 60468 would be appreciated
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 6, 2019
