Brett Andrew Roberts, age 37. Loving husband of Colleen (nee Leonard). Beloved father of Alexander, Benjamin and Hannah. Dearest son of John and Cynthia Roberts. Dear brother of Erik (Sarah) Roberts. Fond uncle of Emily, Riley, Nolan, John, Aubree, Adalynn, Braeden and Gabriel.
Funeral Service Monday, November 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, IL. Interment is private. Visitation Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions for Brett's children may be sent to Colleen Roberts, 16615 Willow Walk Drive, Lockport, IL 60441. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 15, 2019