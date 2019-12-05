Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Westwood Dr
Park Forest, IL
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:30 PM
Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Westwood Dr
Park Forest, IL
Brian Gallagher Obituary
Gallagher- Brian age 60 resident of Park Forest, beloved husband of Barbara nee Price Gallagher; loving father of Tuesday Gallagher; dearest brother of Patricia Gallagher (John) Wald and Sean Gallagher; devoted son of the late James and Marlene nee Holl Gallagher; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. with a family service at 4:30 p.m. at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr. Park Forest, IL. Interment Private

For information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book

visit www.lain-sullivan.com or call 708-747 -3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 5, 2019
