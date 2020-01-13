|
|
Age 69, a resident of New Lenox; formerly of Joliet, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Monica (nee Delaney); loving father of Adam Karneboge; cherished grandfather of Daniel and Elijah Karneboge; also survived by his fond sister-in-law Rose Kubinski and dear neighbors and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents John R. and Mary L. Karneboge (nee Lovati), two brothers David Karneboge and Steven (Susan) Karneboge, one sister Joan (Edward) Thomas, one brother-in-law Patrick (Jeri) Delaney. Brian graduated from Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science degree. He was a switchman and foreman for the EJ&E Railway for 30 years and an officer for the United Transportation Union. He was a Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, Father Dick Allen New Lenox Council #10926, member of St. Jude Catholic Church, and Family Table of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Joliet. Brian was an avid outdoorsman and skilled in several trades. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will always be remembered and never forgotten. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3-9 PM. Funeral service Saturday, January 18, 2020 with chapel prayers at 11:30 AM to St. Jude Catholic Church, 241 W. 2nd Ave., New Lenox, IL 60451 for a 12:00 Noon Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020