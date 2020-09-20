1/
Brian M. Loughlin
1966 - 2020
Brian M. Loughlin, age 54, of Crete, IL, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Gladys Loughlin, nee Laboy. Loving father of Diana (Daniel) Jongsma. Devoted grandfather of Jacob and Benjamin Jongsma. Dear brother of Kathleen (Thomas) Graf and Beth (Chris) Vogelgesang. Uncle of Alyssa and Ryan Graf and Samuel and Alex Vogelgesang. Preceded in death by his parents John and Laura Loughlin. Brian was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Memorial visitation Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4:30 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. (In consideration of others, masks are required.) Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com


Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
12:00 - 04:30 PM
Smits Funeral Home
SEP
27
Memorial service
04:30 PM
Smits Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
