Brianna Lillie Murray, age 74, a resident of Mokena for over 50 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Murray. Loving mother of the Fire Chief of Mokena Fire District, Howard (Suzanne) Stephens, and John Locuptuitz. ?Caring sister of Ted (Maryanne) Balinski from Elmhurst, IL, Rita Gawryiszyn from Park Forest, IL, and Florence from Montello, Wisconsin, (Bill) Magee. ?Cherished grandmother of Will County Sheriff Correctional Officer Joshua (Becca), Lincoln Way West math teacher and soccer coach Joseph (Erica), and Chemist for Ingredion Justin Stephens. Proud great grandmother of Madelyn. ?
Brianna grew up in Chicago, IL. where she attended Moody Bible Church. After moving to Mokena, IL. she attended Faith Temple in Frankfort, IL. and Stone Church in Orland Park, IL. Brianna was a medical insurance coder for hospitals before it was an actual career. The past year Brianna was able to accompany Howard & Suzanne Stephens to Fort Myers, Florida; she visited beaches, swam in the pool, and soaked up some sun before becoming ill.
Memorial visitation will be held January 25, 2020 at Vandenberg Funeral Home 19604 S. Wolf Rd, Mokena IL. 9:00 AM until time of funeral service 11:00 AM. Inurnment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery Mokena IL. For more information 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 23, 2020