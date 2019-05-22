Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brittany Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brittany Rae Peterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brittany Rae Peterson Obituary
Age 28, of Chicago, IL, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. Brittany was a free spirt that was born on June 27, 1990 in Blue Island, IL. Surviving are her father, Jeff Peterson of Coal City, IL; mother, Tracy Joritz of Tinley Park, IL; daughter, Kennedy White of Indiana; step-mother, Chrissy Peterson; sister, Amber Parker; brothers, Brandon Peterson and Travis Peterson, both of Coal City; grandparents, Ray and Carol Peterson and Ernest and Margie Sue Ciccone. Preceding her in death was her grandfather, Ron Joritz. Cremation rites have been accorded.Private services will be held. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.