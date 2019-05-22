|
Age 28, of Chicago, IL, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. Brittany was a free spirt that was born on June 27, 1990 in Blue Island, IL. Surviving are her father, Jeff Peterson of Coal City, IL; mother, Tracy Joritz of Tinley Park, IL; daughter, Kennedy White of Indiana; step-mother, Chrissy Peterson; sister, Amber Parker; brothers, Brandon Peterson and Travis Peterson, both of Coal City; grandparents, Ray and Carol Peterson and Ernest and Margie Sue Ciccone. Preceding her in death was her grandfather, Ron Joritz. Cremation rites have been accorded.Private services will be held. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 22, 2019