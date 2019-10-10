|
Bruce Alan Forsberg, October 5, 2019, Age 74, Late of Homewood, Beloved husband of the late Susan Kraybill Roberts-Forsberg. Dear father of William Bruce Forsberg. Loving brother of Natalie Basile. Member of Wally Burns Post # 8077 VFW and Neighbor Lodge # 1169 A.F & A.M. Visitation at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Saturday October 12, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorials to Wally Burns Post #8077 VFW would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 10, 2019