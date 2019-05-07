|
|
Bruno P. Bury, U.S. WWII Army Air Corps Veteran, 98 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted family. Beloved husband of the late Helen nee Wainauskis. Loving father of Dorothy (Stephen) Shaw, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Lewandowski, Robert Bury, Susan (Augie) Otero & Dr. Mayor Sandra Bury. Cherished grandfather of Mark, Monica, Kristen, Carolyn, Stephanie, Michelle & Alana. Proud great grandfather of many. Dear brother of the late Stanley Bury, Josephine (James) Tusov & Michael (Mary Powers) Bury. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Thursday 10:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Member of the Oak Lawn Johnson-Phelps VFW Post 5220 & American Legion. In lieu of flowers, donations to Park Lawn, 10833 S. LaPorte, Oak Lawn IL 60453 would be greatly appreciated. 708-425-0500 thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 7, 2019