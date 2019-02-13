age 56, longtime of Frankfort, passed away peacefully after a courageous brief battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, February 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Loving husband of Kathleen Dixon (Planinc); beloved father of Mandi Dixon and Jake Dixon; dearest son of Roselyn (Myron "Mike" ) Miller, late Emmitt "Bill" Dixon and late step father Edward Crowder; dear brother of Vonnie (Ken) DeLaet; cherished grandfather of Kinsley and Adley Dixon-Stewart; He is also survived by many aunts uncles and cousins. Bryan was a member of Teamsters Local #731, an avid car enthusiast, he especially enjoyed doing bodywork and paint, NHRA fan, and enjoyed spending time in the "man cave" he created at his home. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, with a prayer service at 8:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the family would be appreciated. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225 for info. Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary