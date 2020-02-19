|
Burdett Everett Barrett age 88 of Matteson, IL died on Sunday February 2, 2020 at home in Matteson, IL. Born on April 22, 1931 in Kaneville, IL, he was the son of Everett J. and Audrey (Phillips) Barrett. Burdett was married to Carol (Lange) Barrett on December 19, 1987. Survivors include his wife Carol, his children Kevin, Linda, Lori and Kenneth, his step-children Edward Mendelson, Belinda Mendelson, Carl (Erika) Mendelson, Paul Mendelson and Suzanne Mendelson, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother John and sister Agatha Jean (Shoop) Sexton. Burdett graduated from Kaneville High School class of 1949, and he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War at Quonset Point, RI and Millington, TN. He earned Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Education at Northern Illinois University. He taught and coached at Lyons Township High School in LaGrange Highlands, IL followed by teaching at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights until his retirement. Memorial service will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. John's Faith Church 21302 Maple Street, Matteson, IL 60443, with Pastor Brenda Jameson officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. John's Faith Church in Matteson. Arrangements were entrusted to: Cremation Society of Illinois (708) 206-2000. Extended notice, www.cremation-society.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 19, 2020