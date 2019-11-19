Home

Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
C. Joseph Kremposky

C. Joseph Kremposky Obituary
Joseph C. Kremposky, age 89 US Marine Korean War Veteran

Beloved husband of 62 years of Leota "Lee" nee Cummings.

Devoted father of Mark (Debbie), David (Dana), Lisa (George) Weaver, & Todd Kremposky. Cherished papa of Jonathan, Jeremy, Jessica, Mandy, Kyle, Jaclyn, & Joseph. Loving great papa of Lukas & Lily. Fond brother of June (the late Tex) Kinnett & the late Daniel (Camille) Rykaczewski. Brother-in-law of Carole Burge. Fond uncle and friend of many. Proud member of Local 150 & life time member of Oak Lawn VFW & the Mars-Meyers American Legion Post #991. Visitation at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019. Chapel Service Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 19, 2019
