Joseph C. Kremposky, age 89 US Marine Korean War Veteran
Beloved husband of 62 years of Leota "Lee" nee Cummings.
Devoted father of Mark (Debbie), David (Dana), Lisa (George) Weaver, & Todd Kremposky. Cherished papa of Jonathan, Jeremy, Jessica, Mandy, Kyle, Jaclyn, & Joseph. Loving great papa of Lukas & Lily. Fond brother of June (the late Tex) Kinnett & the late Daniel (Camille) Rykaczewski. Brother-in-law of Carole Burge. Fond uncle and friend of many. Proud member of Local 150 & life time member of Oak Lawn VFW & the Mars-Meyers American Legion Post #991. Visitation at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019. Chapel Service Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 19, 2019