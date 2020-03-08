Home

Carla Passaglia nee Pellino. Age 56. Crestwood resident formerly of New Lenox and Chicago Heights. Graduate of Canyon High School. Worked at Palos Community Hospital as a Patient Transporter. Mother of Michael and Nicole Passaglia. Grandmother of Easton and Henrik Passaglia. Daughter of the late Rose nee Iaconi and Carl Pellino. Sister of Celeste (Charles) Vallee and David Pellino. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 2:00 pm until time of Funeral Services 8:00 pm. Interment private. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 8, 2020
