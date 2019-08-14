|
Carmella Feminis nee DeSalvo age 91. Longtime South Chicago Heights resident formerly of Chicago Heights and Chicago's Westside. Attended Bloom High School. Retired from Star Publications, Villa Italia and Park Forest School District 163. Wife for 36 years of the late Jack Feminis. Mother of Joseph (Sheryl), Virginia, John, Michael (Meredith) and the late Jack Feminis Jr. Grandmother of Matthew (Laura), Anthony (Jennifer) & Christopher (Alyson) Feminis, Zachary (Despina) Roszak, Gianna, Francesca and Sophia Feminis and Scott (Kayla) Shiple. Great grandmother of Addison, Maria, Vincent, Aubrie and Katherine. Daughter of Virginia nee Petrarca and Vito DeSalvo. Preceded in death by siblings Joseph (late Jean) DeSalvo, William (Lorene Bove) DeSalvo, Anthony (Diane) DeSalvo and Donald DeSalvo. Beloved aunt and dear friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Friday August 16th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 9:00 AM to St. Anthony Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 14, 2019