Carmina Planera (Zacaroli) age 85. Beloved wife for 61 years of Livio Planera. Longtime resident of Chicago Heights, born July 14th, 1934, passed away peacefully September 14th, 2019 surrounded by her family. Carmina, known lovingly as 'Carminu' or 'Nuccia' was born and raised in Amaseno, Provinicia di Frosinone, Italy. She immigrated to the United States in 1957.
Devoted mother of Rosemary (Sam) Borrelli of Bristol, IN, Josephine (Robert) Adduci of Mokena, IL, Livia (Phillip) Faso of Homewood, IL. Nonna to nine grandchildren: Stephanie (Jeff) Sonntag, Gabriella (Grant) Baker, Samuel (Emily) Borrelli, Joseph (Catherine) Borrelli, Robert Adduci, Andrea (Dillon) Popovich, Lauren Faso, Phillip Faso, and Bianca Faso. Great-grandmother to seven: Valentina Borrelli, Livio Borrelli, Samuel Baker, Louis Borrelli, Luca Borrelli, Michael Baker, and Nicholas Sonntag. Carmina is preceded in death by her parents, Maria Zacaroli (Fadioni), step-mother Rosa Zacaroli (Fadioni), and Luigi Zacaroli, late twin sister, Anna (late Sebastian) Filippi, and late brother Lorenzo Zacaroli. Carmina retired from American Lock after 25 years of service. Along with her husband Livio, Carmina was a devoted member of Amaseno Lodge #3 and San Rocco Oratory. She spent many hours working in her garden, cooking Italian dinners as well as desserts for all her family and friends. Carmina will be missed dearly, but her hard-working mentality and dedication to family will live on as an example for years to come. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blocks East of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Friday September 20th, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday September 21st, 9:15 a.m. at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home with Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. at San Rocco Oratory, 315 E. 22nd Street, Chicago Heights, IL. Entombment at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or [email protected]
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 20, 2019