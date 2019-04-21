Daily Southtown Obituaries
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Carol A. Massat, nee Crowl, age 81, loving mother of Laura (Randy) Patterson, Cindy (Wayne) Norkus, and Larry (Julie Novicki) Massat. Cherished grandmother of Jacob (Leah) Patterson, Sarah (Neil) Hammarsten, David (Ashley) Norkus, and Paige (fiancé Matthew Priest) Norkus. Dearest great-grandmother of Ayden, Kayla and Callum James. Dear sister of Verna Stubblefield and Robert Crowl. Visitation Monday 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155thWheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6850 W. 159th St., Tinley Park, IL from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Interment Beverly Cemetery, Blue Island, IL. Memorials to preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 21, 2019
