Carol Ann Reid nee Mundo, Oct 17, 2020, age 80. Late of Flossmoor, IL and Naples, FL, formerly of Roseland, IL. Beloved wife of 46 years to the late C. Dewayne Reid. Dear mother of Brian (Kathleen) Reid, Darin Thomas (Katherine) Reid and Karen (Phillip) Smailes. Cherished grandmother of Emily, Jason, Tyler, Luke, Clay, Austin and Cameron. Member of the OFCC. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Friday, Oct. 30th., from 9:00 a.m. until the time of prayers at 11:15 a.m. Mass 12:00 p.m. at Infant Jesus of Prague Church, Flossmoor Road and Leavitt Ave., Flossmoor, Illinois 60422. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorials to Olympia Fields Country Club Landmark Foundation would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com
or 708-798-5300.