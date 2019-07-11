Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Smith-Brazen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol D. Smith-Brazen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol D. Smith-Brazen Obituary
Carol D. Smith-Brazen, nee Smith, age 62, beloved wife for 16 years to Chris Brazen. Loving mother of Wesley (Julie) Brazen. Devoted daughter of the late Donald and Maryellen Smith. Cherished sister of Craig (Denise) Smith and Sheri Smith. Fond daughter-in-law of Josephine and the late Alfred Brazen. Kind sister-in-law of Linda Brazen, Nancy White, Donna (Kurt) Engelhart and David (Tena) Brazen. Dearest aunt of Christian, Shannon, Allyson, Hunter, Kimbra, Daniel, Joey, Elyse, Eric, Nicholas and Nathaniel. Dear niece of aunt Shirley. Loving cousin and friend of many. Carol adored animals of all kinds, especially her cat Morrison. A time of remembrance of Carol's life will be held for family and friends. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now