Carol D. Smith-Brazen, nee Smith, age 62, beloved wife for 16 years to Chris Brazen. Loving mother of Wesley (Julie) Brazen. Devoted daughter of the late Donald and Maryellen Smith. Cherished sister of Craig (Denise) Smith and Sheri Smith. Fond daughter-in-law of Josephine and the late Alfred Brazen. Kind sister-in-law of Linda Brazen, Nancy White, Donna (Kurt) Engelhart and David (Tena) Brazen. Dearest aunt of Christian, Shannon, Allyson, Hunter, Kimbra, Daniel, Joey, Elyse, Eric, Nicholas and Nathaniel. Dear niece of aunt Shirley. Loving cousin and friend of many. Carol adored animals of all kinds, especially her cat Morrison. A time of remembrance of Carol's life will be held for family and friends.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 11, 2019