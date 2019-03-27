Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Ficek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ficek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Ficek Obituary
Carol Ann Ficek, 71, of Blue Island, died at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 24th, 2019. She was born on May 30th, 1947 to John and Bernice (Benson) Pelzman. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Ed Ficek on April 7th, 2000. She is survived by a son: Todd (Lisa) Stanford; six grandchildren: Brittany (Matt) Pasternak, Ashley (Terry) Tate, Larz Stanford, Quinten Stanford, Julia Stanford, and Cora Stanford; and two siblings James (Patricia) Pelzman, and Vinette (Mark) Edwards. Friends will be received at Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island, on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at 9:00 AM with a celebration of life service to follow at 11:30 AM. Contributions in Carol's memory can be made to the . www.kruegerfuneral.com 708-388-1300
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now