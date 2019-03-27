|
|
Carol Ann Ficek, 71, of Blue Island, died at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 24th, 2019. She was born on May 30th, 1947 to John and Bernice (Benson) Pelzman. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Ed Ficek on April 7th, 2000. She is survived by a son: Todd (Lisa) Stanford; six grandchildren: Brittany (Matt) Pasternak, Ashley (Terry) Tate, Larz Stanford, Quinten Stanford, Julia Stanford, and Cora Stanford; and two siblings James (Patricia) Pelzman, and Vinette (Mark) Edwards. Friends will be received at Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island, on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at 9:00 AM with a celebration of life service to follow at 11:30 AM. Contributions in Carol's memory can be made to the . www.kruegerfuneral.com 708-388-1300
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 27, 2019