Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
8:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Terrence Church
4300 W. 119th Place
Alsip, IL
Carol Gillespie Obituary
Carol Gillespie, nee Redmond; Loving wife of the late Lawrence F.; Dear Mother of Lawrence J. (Marsha), Mark (Kathy), Eileen (Michael) Williams, Glenn (Donna) Gillespie, and the late Sharyn Szwajkowski; Proud Grandma of Christopher, Kelly, Justin, Jennifer, Patrick and Megan; Devoted sister of Jack Redmond and Patricia Land. Visitation will be held Saturday 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers 10:30 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St Terrence Church 4300 W. 119th Place, Alsip; Mass 11:30 a.m; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude would be appreciated. For funeral Info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 15, 2019
