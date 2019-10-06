|
Carol H. Breems, nee Dykema, age 84, passed away peacefully on the first anniversary of the passing of her beloved husband Byron of 62 years. Loving mother of Alan and Beth Breems and Timothy and Eva Breems. Cherished grandmother of Jacob (Ashley), Jennifer (Curt) Dunbar, Joey (Anthony), Tim Jr. and Jonathan. Dearest great-grandmother of Andrew, Annika and Teddy. Fond sister of the late Marilyn Dykema. Retired reading teacher for more than 20 years in Alsip Elementary School Districts. Visitation Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Burial private at Mt. Greenwood Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Memorials to Grace Community Christian Reformed Church, 10415 S. Kedvale Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 6, 2019