Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Breems
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol H. Breems

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol H. Breems Obituary
Carol H. Breems, nee Dykema, age 84, passed away peacefully on the first anniversary of the passing of her beloved husband Byron of 62 years. Loving mother of Alan and Beth Breems and Timothy and Eva Breems. Cherished grandmother of Jacob (Ashley), Jennifer (Curt) Dunbar, Joey (Anthony), Tim Jr. and Jonathan. Dearest great-grandmother of Andrew, Annika and Teddy. Fond sister of the late Marilyn Dykema. Retired reading teacher for more than 20 years in Alsip Elementary School Districts. Visitation Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Burial private at Mt. Greenwood Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Memorials to Grace Community Christian Reformed Church, 10415 S. Kedvale Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now