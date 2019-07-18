Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Carol J. Santefort Obituary
Carol J. Santefort, nee Gritter, age 92, beloved wife of the late Harold Santefort (1971). Loving mother of Beverly (Ron) Miedema, Jan (Tom) Wensch, Laurel (Tim) Bultema, Marcia (Craig) Roxas and the late Lisa Marie Santefort. Cherished grandmother of 9. Dearest great-grandmother of 13. Dear sister of Berdy (late Marty) Kuiken, Rev. Wayne (Joan) Gritter and the late Roy (late Jeananne) Gritter. Visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Burial will take place privately at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Lansing, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethshan Association preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 18, 2019
