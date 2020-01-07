|
Carol Jean Yunker (nee Hawley), of Orland Park, Illinois passed from earth to heaven on January 6, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice home.
Carol was born in Chicago, on May 30,1942 to the late Harold E. and Elizabeth (nee Michie) Hawley. Carol graduated Christian Fenger High School in Chicago on June 23, 1961. Carol served as dispatcher and photographer at the South Holland Fire Department for over ten years. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Yunker; loving mother of Rick (Michelle) Carlson, Timothy (Christy) Carlson, Christy (Dr. Swaid N.) Swaid and step-children Wanda (John) Fisher and Mark (Heidi) Yunker; cherished grandmother of Hunter and Nicholas Carlson, Christian and Cason Swaid, Lenee (Patrick) Hager, Kristen (fiancé Ryan Mars) Yunker, Doug (Lexi) Yunker, late Timothy (Katie) Fisher; proud great grandmother John Fisher, Alice and Charlotte Hager; dear sister of late Jim (Pat) Hawley; a special nephew Michael (Connie) Hawley and their daughter Lauren also survive.
Carol's mother and father supported her love for horses. It was her love for horses that led her to meet her husband Donald F. Yunker. Carol and Don married December 2, 1983. Serving family, church, and community for the glory of God was her passion. The most notable event of her life was when she became spirit-filled and born-again in the love of Jesus choosing to become baptized on her own omission on March 23, 1986. Carol is known to have given her time, talent and treasure for the good of others, expecting nothing in return. This was her joy and God given duty. She was a loving force for good and will be terribly missed. Her wish is to communicate a message of hope, that life continues after death and that we all are home when we are among the body of Christ. Her chosen scriptures include Romans 10:9-13 "If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in tour heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. Everyone who believes in him will not be put to shame. For there is no distinction between Jew and Greek; for the same Lord is Lord of all, bestowing his riches on all who call on him. For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved." She always affirmed that with Jesus, even upon her last breath, "the best is yet to come." 1 Corinthians 2:9 " "No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him."
A quote from Carol, my mom, "I want people to remember me and think of me as ALIVE!!! I do not want to be viewed as dead. Close the casket and put a picture on it. I am alive in Christ!"
In lieu of flowers memorials in Carol's name to Morning Star Mission 350 E. Washington St, Joliet IL 60433 would be appreciated.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 9:00am until time of Service at 10:00am. Interment St John's Cemetery, Mokena
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 7, 2020