Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Carol Smialek Obituary
Carol Ann Smialek, age 75. Late of Schererville, Indiana formerly of the South East Side of Chicago. Passed away September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Smialek. Loving mother of Janice (David) Jendreas and Fr. Jeffery Smialek, O.Carm. Cherished grandmother of Samantha and Nathan Jendreas. Dearest sister of Joanne Johnson. Dear godmother of Mark Fruehauf. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, October 4, 2019 2-8 pm. Funeral Services Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9:45 am from the Elmwood Funeral Chapel 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. Michael the Archangel Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am with Fr. Jeffery Smialek O.Carm officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) in Carol's name. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 2, 2019
