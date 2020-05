Or Copy this URL to Share

Carole J. Mitchell, age 82, of Lansing, IL, formerly of Park Forest, IL, passed away on May 24, 2020. She is survived by her two sons: Larry (Sherri) Mitchell and Gregory Mitchell; grandson, Brandon Mitchell; two brothers: Russell (Carolynne) Bruin and Gary (Pamela) Bruin and several nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid19 virus, there will be no services at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store