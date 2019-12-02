Home

Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:15 AM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexander Church
7125 W. 126th Street
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
Carole M. McDonough


1942 - 2019
Carole M. McDonough Obituary
McDonough, Carole M.

Carole M. McDonough, nee Harkness, age 77.

Carole was born May 4, 1942 in Chicago to Geneva (Palmer) and Thomas Harkness. Loving mother of Lisa Smith, William Davis, Nancy Davis, Jennifer (Ron) Zima,Thomas (Paoletta) Gulyas, Tiffany (William) Madsen.

Preceded in death by her loving sister, Grace Harkness, parents Geneva and Thomas Harkness, survived by her brother John Harkness.

She leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Philip Smith,

Melissa (Colin) Flood, Rachael (Chris) Sweeney, Brooke Smith, Daniel (Dominique) Zima, Morgan Smith, Taylor Zima, Dorrinda Archuleta, Caleb, Mason and Parker Boo Madsen. 5 great grandchildren, Sylas and Bryce Smith and Rowan, Fiona and James Flood. Adoring aunt, cousin and cherished friend to all who knew her. A strong, brave, courageous and loving mother, she raised six children on her own and dedicated her entire life to ensure her kids needs were met. She was an academic leader and an accomplished swimmer. Carole and her sister swam across Lake Michigan while in Junior Olympics as teenagers. She also had a diverse professional background ranging from hospitality management to the medicalcareer field. She retired from Children's Physician Medical Group and Alvarado Hospital, in La Mesa, CA, where she worked in the ER in October 2006. Carole leaves behind a legacy of amazing accomplishments and positive impacts to the countless lives she has touched. We all will dearly miss her. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Chapel Prayers 9:15 AM Thursday, December 5, 2019. Mass 10:00 AM at St. Alexander Church, 7125 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights, IL. Interment Private. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 2, 2019
