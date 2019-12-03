|
Carolyn N. Sesto nee Corsino, age 82. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 1, 2019. Graduate of Bloom Township High School. St Agnes Church parishioner. Former member of Mt Carmel/St Rocco Mother's Club. Former employee of Model Finance Company (now Personal Finance Co) where she met her late husband Dominic. Then at BG Menswear and as a bookkeeper at Chicago Heights Park District. Carolyn was a devoted homemaker and wonderful cook and baker. Her Thanksgiving spreads and Christmas breakfasts were epic. The consummate hostess, where you never left her home without a bite to eat. She enjoyed spending time at her cottage in Rolling Prairie, Indiana. Longtime Bunco player. Wife for 56 years of the late Dominic J. "Mac" Sesto. Mother of Samuel (Jennifer) Sesto and Natalie (Michael) Lamb. Proud grandmother of Sophia Sesto, James (Emily) Lamb, Matthew Lamb and Paul Lamb. Daughter of the late Natalie "Tillie" nee Evoskis and Andrew Corsino. Sister of Jo (Mike) O'Neal and Lou (Alison) Corsino. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Thursday December 5th from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Friday 9:15 AM from funeral home to St. Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Rd., Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 3, 2019