Carolyn Pecka
Carolyn T. Pecka (née Lupescu), age 76, late of Orland Park. Beloved wife for 45 years of James; devoted mother of Russell Kubin, Jacqueline Sajpel, and Katherine (Hector) Hernandez; loving grandmother of Christine Sajpel, Matthew (Christy) Sajpel, Cody Hernandez, and Colton Hernandez; proud great-grandmother of Eli Noland and Evie Sajpel; dear sister of Brian (Carolyn), Norman (Cindy), the late Arthur, and Donald (Eleanor) Lupescu; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews; devoted daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy Lupescu. Visitation Monday, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) Orland Park. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. (708) 460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 2, 2019
