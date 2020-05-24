Catherine A. Snow
Catherine A. Snow (nee Rudd), age 93, longtime resident of Oak Forest, passed away May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Snow. Loving mother of three. Cherished grandmother of Martin Sasala. Catherine enjoyed playing the organ, reading, cooking, gardening and traveling with her husband. She was very active in Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, the PTA, and was instrumental in showing the need of a Public Library in Oak Forest before the the Acorn Public Library was founded. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many.

Private inurnment will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Catherine's name may be made to Palos Hospice, 15295 127th St, Lemont, IL, 60439. Arrangements were entrusted to the McKenzie Funeral Home, Oak Forest, IL. For information: 708-697-2990


Published in SouthtownStar on May 24, 2020.
