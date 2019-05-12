Home

Catherine E. Buchan (Adams), of Ponce Inlet FL, (formerly of Chicago, Indiana, and Arizona) passed away May 4, 2019 in Florida. She was born May 11, 1920 in Crete, IL, in the original house still standing on the Muirhead family farm. She worked as a nurse at Roseland Hospital for 25 years. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, David N. (2007), her daughter Barbara Gail (1942), and her son Douglas John (1991). She is survived by her son, David Bruce (Irene) of Indiana, her daughter, Janet (Thomas) McSharry of Ponce Inlet, FL, and daughter-in-law, Carla Buchan of Arizona. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 12, 2019
