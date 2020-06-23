Catherine L. Santucci
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine L. Santucci nee Rigoni. Age 89. Longtime Chicago Heights resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of Fenger High School. Worked as a receptionist at South Cook County Broadcasting Inc WCGO/WTAS. Wife for 58 years to the late Anthony Santucci. Mother of Cathy (Chuck) Seely, Terri (Denio) Bolzan, Anthony Santucci, Karen (Joseph) Zarlengo, Steven Santucci, Lisa (Jim) McTaggart and Vicky Santucci. Grandmother of Brittani (Tommy) Moore, Brendan Seely, Michelle (Tom) Welch, Michael Bolzan, Dominic, Gianna Zarlengo, Mia (Blake) Swinehart, Isabella, Vincent Zarlengo, Eva, Christopher, and Nicholas Santucci, Connor, Alex and Sam McTaggart, Adam Santucci, Taryn and Megan Kane and the late Stephanie Santucci. Great Grandmother of Karsyn Moore, Trey Moore, and Gemma Welch. Daughter of the late Mary nee Bertello and Domenic Rigoni. Sister of the late Virginia (late Richard) Cubalchini and Tina (late Clarence) Nichols. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Burial services are private at Assumption Cemetery. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights. 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved