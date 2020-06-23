Catherine L. Santucci nee Rigoni. Age 89. Longtime Chicago Heights resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of Fenger High School. Worked as a receptionist at South Cook County Broadcasting Inc WCGO/WTAS. Wife for 58 years to the late Anthony Santucci. Mother of Cathy (Chuck) Seely, Terri (Denio) Bolzan, Anthony Santucci, Karen (Joseph) Zarlengo, Steven Santucci, Lisa (Jim) McTaggart and Vicky Santucci. Grandmother of Brittani (Tommy) Moore, Brendan Seely, Michelle (Tom) Welch, Michael Bolzan, Dominic, Gianna Zarlengo, Mia (Blake) Swinehart, Isabella, Vincent Zarlengo, Eva, Christopher, and Nicholas Santucci, Connor, Alex and Sam McTaggart, Adam Santucci, Taryn and Megan Kane and the late Stephanie Santucci. Great Grandmother of Karsyn Moore, Trey Moore, and Gemma Welch. Daughter of the late Mary nee Bertello and Domenic Rigoni. Sister of the late Virginia (late Richard) Cubalchini and Tina (late Clarence) Nichols. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Burial services are private at Assumption Cemetery. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights. 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 23, 2020.