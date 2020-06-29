Catherine "Cathy" Szarzynski, 72, of Odell, formerly of Justice, IL passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at 7:31 a.m. at Good Samaritan Rehab and Healthcare in Pontiac.
A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Burial will be Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Odell, IL.
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
Cathy was born October 6, 1947, in Oak Park, IL to Stephen and Theresa (Tomich) Urick. She married Ronald S. Szarzynski on April 12, 1998. He passed away April 28, 2016.
She is survived by her children, Amy (Kevin) Hargis of Plainfield, IL Erica (Mark Spriesch) Szarzynski of Burbank, IL, and Ronald R. Szarzynski of Justice, IL; grandson, Aaron Spriesch; and sister, Theresa Wallk of Justice, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; and sister, Sandra Cook.
Cathy was a graduate of Argo Community High School in Summit, IL and a homemaker. She enjoyed her dogs, camping, fishing, and going to festivals and car shows.
Memorials may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society, 21179 E 1358 N Rd, Pontiac, IL 61764.
Memorials may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society, 21179 E 1358 N Rd, Pontiac, IL 61764.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 29, 2020.