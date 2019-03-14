|
|
Cecelia B. Lewis (nee Bartlaga) age 96 of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on March 11, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Mitchell (1962); loving mother to Natalie Lewis, Janice (Harold Hering) Lewis and the late Jon Lewis (2018). Beautiful sister to Lottie (late Stanley) Fik, Antoinette 'Toni' (late Arthur) Koestner, Dorothy (late John) Cwik, Richard (late Ann) Bartlaga, Late Eleanore (late Stanley) Zarnowiecki and late Henry (late LaVerne) Bartlaga. Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Julia (nee Figlewicz) Bartlaga. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Cecelia was a member of Polish Falcons Nest#42 and her favorite past times included golf, bowling and gardening.Visitation and service on Saturday, March 16th beginning at 1 PM with a service starting at 4:00 PM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Highway (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 14, 2019