Ceola Meyers (Joe) passed away on Jan 2, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Huntsville, Alabama on May 11, 1933. She was preceded in death by her parents Sylvester & Gladys Joe and is survived by her brothers Michael and Walter Mack. Loving mother of Jerry, Vanessa & Stacy (Robert). Blessed with 6 grandchildren: Jeremy, Brianna, Austin, Jasmine, Morgan, Wade. Great grandmother of 12, and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 6, 2020