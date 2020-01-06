Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ceola Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ceola Meyers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ceola Meyers Obituary
Ceola Meyers (Joe) passed away on Jan 2, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Huntsville, Alabama on May 11, 1933. She was preceded in death by her parents Sylvester & Gladys Joe and is survived by her brothers Michael and Walter Mack. Loving mother of Jerry, Vanessa & Stacy (Robert). Blessed with 6 grandchildren: Jeremy, Brianna, Austin, Jasmine, Morgan, Wade. Great grandmother of 12, and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ceola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -