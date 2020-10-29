1/1
Charlene E. Molyneaux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlene E. Molyneaux nee Russo. Age 81. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1957. Active St Kieran Parishioners with Church and School functions. Charlene worked during her high school years at her family's Russo's Tasty Snack Drive-In, a bookkeeper at the Tivoli Restaurant, and logistics at Uiterwyk Shipping, amongst other companies in the area. Was a volunteer for the St James Auxiliary group that would assist with St James Hospital. Was the Coach of the first girls' softball team with the Olympia Terrace Youth Association "O.T.Y.A." in the 70's. Wife for 62 years of Ernest Molyneaux. Mother of Ernest (Andrea) Molyneaux III and Cheryl Myers. Grandmother of Weston Molyneaux, Christopher Molyneaux, Jeffrey (Marguerite) Myers and Matthew Myers. Great grandmother of Leo and Nash Myers. Daughter of the late Alma nee Nelson and Philip Russo. Sister of Carol (Adrian) Mahnke, and the late Marie (late Art) Peterson, John (late Diane) Russo, Angela (late Jule) Tyson, Phil (Doreen) Russo, Lucille (late Don) Moore and Don (Susan) Russo. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday October 30th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Kieran Church, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Due to the pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing when inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral
09:15 AM
St Kieran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Kieran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 28, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sue and Joe Rosati
Family
October 26, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved