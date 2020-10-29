Charlene E. Molyneaux nee Russo. Age 81. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1957. Active St Kieran Parishioners with Church and School functions. Charlene worked during her high school years at her family's Russo's Tasty Snack Drive-In, a bookkeeper at the Tivoli Restaurant, and logistics at Uiterwyk Shipping, amongst other companies in the area. Was a volunteer for the St James Auxiliary group that would assist with St James Hospital. Was the Coach of the first girls' softball team with the Olympia Terrace Youth Association "O.T.Y.A." in the 70's. Wife for 62 years of Ernest Molyneaux. Mother of Ernest (Andrea) Molyneaux III and Cheryl Myers. Grandmother of Weston Molyneaux, Christopher Molyneaux, Jeffrey (Marguerite) Myers and Matthew Myers. Great grandmother of Leo and Nash Myers. Daughter of the late Alma nee Nelson and Philip Russo. Sister of Carol (Adrian) Mahnke, and the late Marie (late Art) Peterson, John (late Diane) Russo, Angela (late Jule) Tyson, Phil (Doreen) Russo, Lucille (late Don) Moore and Don (Susan) Russo. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday October 30th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Kieran Church, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Due to the pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing when inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
